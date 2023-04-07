Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

