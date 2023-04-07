Wanchain Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $684,646.63 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,347,376 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

