Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Hits $962,390.41

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.77 million and approximately $962,390.41 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,347,381 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

