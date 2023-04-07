Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 3.5% Higher

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.14). 469,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,096,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Watkin Jones Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of £234.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,828.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.77.

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,000.00%.

In other news, insider Francis Salway purchased 45,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($62,158.47). In related news, insider Francis Salway bought 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($62,158.47). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 49,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,693 ($61,715.10). 10.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

