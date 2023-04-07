WazirX Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. WazirX has a total market cap of $68.24 million and $791,888.15 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

