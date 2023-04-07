Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calfrac Well Services (CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2023 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$12.00.

3/17/2023 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00.

3/17/2023 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.88. 170,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$313.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.