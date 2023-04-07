Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.01. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 153,175 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDOFF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

