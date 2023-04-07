Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 213,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $7,452,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

