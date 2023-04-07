Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of WAL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 7,654,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,442,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

