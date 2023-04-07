Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.25. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 8,783 shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

