Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $29,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

