Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

