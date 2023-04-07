Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

