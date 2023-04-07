WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.82. 38,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 104,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 131,947 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

