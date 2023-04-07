Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 11,734 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $196.81. 2,373,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $235.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Featured Articles

