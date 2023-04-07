World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

