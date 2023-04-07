Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.71 billion and approximately $756,926.81 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06626559 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $720,127.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

