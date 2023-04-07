Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $3,892.64 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02270053 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,052.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

