Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 3.2%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

