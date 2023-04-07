XRUN Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $304.40 million and $141,822.25 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

