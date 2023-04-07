Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,695 shares trading hands.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned about 0.09% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

