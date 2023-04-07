Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.26. 1,260,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,202. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

