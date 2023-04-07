XYO Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and $648,108.55 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,975.63 or 0.99971164 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00523194 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $811,229.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

