YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $245,828.69

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $219.64 million and $245,828.69 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00776348 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $219,588.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

