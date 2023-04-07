Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

