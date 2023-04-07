Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adient in a research report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays began coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,108 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

