Zacks Research Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

