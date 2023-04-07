Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 5,852,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,643. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.