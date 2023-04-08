10,024 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

