11,272 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

