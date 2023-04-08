15,822 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,982,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.36 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

