2,025 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

