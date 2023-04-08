21,010 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 7,828,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,491. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

