2,703 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

NYSE ANET traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,844. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

