3,004 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,837. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

