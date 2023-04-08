6,770 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after buying an additional 3,886,797 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,425,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 888,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,367,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 91,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after buying an additional 204,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 2,912,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

