8,710 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.