A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.92

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.92 and traded as high as C$36.99. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 8,988 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$528.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

