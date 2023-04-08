AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,393 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,978,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,784. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

