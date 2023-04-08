AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.22. 1,414,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.54.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

