AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 74,701 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,701 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 10,843,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,759,144. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

