AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.23. 269,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 885% from the average session volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

