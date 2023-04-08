AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.62-11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.14. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

