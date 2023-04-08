ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,442.95

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2,442.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,038.53 or 1.00020793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001939 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,332.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

