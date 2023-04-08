Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. Acciona has a 1-year low of $157.90 and a 1-year high of $216.65.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

