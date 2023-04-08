Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Acciona Stock Performance
Shares of Acciona stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. Acciona has a 1-year low of $157.90 and a 1-year high of $216.65.
Acciona Company Profile
