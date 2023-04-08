Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 219,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 467,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

