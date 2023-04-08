Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at UBS Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

