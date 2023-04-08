Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.15

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $21.26. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 36,351 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Insider Transactions at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,986.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.