Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

