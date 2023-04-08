Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 45,720 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 2.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IFRA opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

